Shivangi Joshi to play Journalist in Ekta Kapoor's next show? Here's what we know

Shivangi Joshi rose to prominence on Indian television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor played Naira and was praised for her performance. Joshi appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Balika Vadhu 2 after leaving YRKKH. Shivangi was most recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy revenge thriller Bekaboo.

Shivangi Joshi to play Journalist in Ekta Kapoor’s new show

According to Times of India, In Ekta's programme, Shivangi will play a journalist. "Shivangi has now been confirmed and signed on for the event. She will portray a journalist, the female lead. Kushal and Shivangi's characters will be seen at odds at first, only to fall in love later. "A mock shoot will take place in a couple of days, and the shoot will begin in 10 days”.

It also mentioned that Kushal Tandon will be seen opposite her. Shivangi Joshi, who was last seen in Colors' Bekaboo made a special appearance and was seen in a double role. Talking about Kushal's character, it is speculated that the show is a love story and Kushal is perfect for the part. The character will have a lot of shades. The production house is currently looking out for the female protagonist and the rest of the casting is underway, too. The show is expected to go on floors by the mid of next month.

This daily serial would also mark Kushal Tandon's return to television after six years away from Beyhadh. He appeared in popular series such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

