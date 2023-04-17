Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi looks drop-dead gorgeous in pink co-ord set. See pics here

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actress in the TV industry with a large fan base due to her acting career. She has appeared in a number of popular shows up to this point. The actress has always maintained an active presence on her social media accounts, where she frequently shares photos and videos. She enjoys staying in touch with her admirers, and her followers support her wholeheartedly. The actress is highly expressive on social media, frequently sharing breathtaking photos from photoshoots in stunning ensembles.

Divyanka Tripathi's latest pics

Divyanka took to Instagram and shared jaw-dropping pictures from her latest shoot in a neon pink co-ord set.

In the images, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looks very stunning in an all-pink co-ord ensemble. Divyanka looked stunning in a plunging neckline pink shirt that she topped with a pink jacket and pants. The diva wore high heels, a golden sling bag that complemented her appearance, and white pearl earrings. Her hair is styled open, and her makeup is immaculate. Divyanka captioned these lovely photographs, "Spicing it up with Pink Paprika."

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are prominent celebrity couples in the TV industry. They met while working on the hit programme Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love during their time together. The couple then exchanged rings on January 16, 2016, before getting married on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal.

