Shailesh Lodha breaks silence on leaving Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read to know

Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character in the longest-running sitcom in India, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been one of the most loved characters in the show. The actor captured the hearts of several fans with his potrayal as Taarak Mehta. However, recently, the show has seen a change in the cast members in recent years. The latest to do so was Shailesh Lodha, who was replaced by actor Sachin Shroff. His exit from the show came as a big disappointment for fans as he played the character for 14 years and fans couldn't imagine anyone else filling his shoes. Now, Lodha has finally opened up about his exit from the show.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Lodha quoted a verse from the Indian poet Bashir Badr to convey his message and said: "Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota" (There must be some reason, people are not unfaithful without reason). Shailesh went on to say that he had been attached to the show for over 14 years of work on it. "Indians are quite emotional so we get attached to everything, there is no doubt about that. I am an emotional person. I am a sentimental fool. Attachment is natural. And if you do anything for 14 years, it will happen," he added.

The actor further went on to say, "It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time."

Earlier, a report in the Indian Express stated that Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble and while he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do.

Speaking of the show, several actors have left it, including Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh, and Neha Mehta. Meanwhile, after exiting the show, Shailesh Lodha has bagged a Hindi poetry show named Wah Bhai Wah.

