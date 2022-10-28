Friday, October 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Shailesh Lodha breaks silence on leaving Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read to know

Shailesh Lodha breaks silence on leaving Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read to know

Shailesh Lodha reveals the reason for leaving the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here's what the actor has to say. 

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2022 17:17 IST
Shailesh Lodha breaks silence on leaving TMKOC
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAILESHLODHA Shailesh Lodha breaks silence on leaving TMKOC

Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character in the longest-running sitcom in India, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been one of the most loved characters in the show. The actor captured the hearts of several fans with his potrayal as Taarak Mehta. However, recently, the show has seen a change in the cast members in recent years. The latest to do so was Shailesh Lodha, who was replaced by actor Sachin Shroff. His exit from the show came as a big disappointment for fans as he played the character for 14 years and fans couldn't imagine anyone else filling his shoes. Now, Lodha has finally opened up about his exit from the show.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Lodha quoted a verse from the Indian poet Bashir Badr to convey his message and said: "Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota" (There must be some reason, people are not unfaithful without reason). Shailesh went on to say that he had been attached to the show for over 14 years of work on it. "Indians are quite emotional so we get attached to everything, there is no doubt about that. I am an emotional person. I am a sentimental fool. Attachment is natural. And if you do anything for 14 years, it will happen," he added.

The actor further went on to say, "It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time."

Earlier, a report in the Indian Express stated that Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble and while he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do.

Related Stories
Shailesh Lodha takes a dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi with his new satire

Shailesh Lodha takes a dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi with his new satire

TMKOC: Dayaben to return to Gokuldham society soon. Find out if it will be Disha Vakani or not?

TMKOC: Dayaben to return to Gokuldham society soon. Find out if it will be Disha Vakani or not?

Disha Vakani's brother REACTS after reports of TMKOC's Dayaben having throat cancer surface

Disha Vakani's brother REACTS after reports of TMKOC's Dayaben having throat cancer surface

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director reacts to 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's throat cancer rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director reacts to 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's throat cancer rumours

Also read: Did Siddharth CONFIRM dating Aditi Rao Hydari? Actor shares first picture with rumoured girlfriend

Speaking of the show, several actors have left it, including Disha Vakani, Gurucharan Singh, and Neha Mehta. Meanwhile, after exiting the show, Shailesh Lodha has bagged a Hindi poetry show named Wah Bhai Wah.

Also read: Freddy FIRST look: Kartik Aaryan looks mysterious holding a set of dentures. Is he playing dentist?

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News