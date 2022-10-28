Did Siddharth CONFIRM dating Aditi Rao Hydari? Actor shares first picture with rumoured girlfriend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLDOFSIDDHARTH Did Siddharth CONFIRM dating Aditi Rao Hydari?

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, but neither of them has confirmed it yet. The pair has been spotted together on several occasions. Earlier, Siddharth even asked paparazzi not to click them when they spotted them together. Now, it seems Siddharth has just confirmed his relationship with the actress. The Maha Samudram actress is celebrating her 36th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for her on her special day. On the occasion, her rumoured boyfriend, Siddharth, dropped a heartfelt wish that caught everyone's attention.

On Friday, the Rang De Basanti actor took to his Instagram account and shared first picture with the actress on her birthday. Along with the picture, he wrote a love-filled caption that captured everyone's heart, which read, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams, The big ones, the small ones, And the ones yet unseen, Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't."

Take a look at his post:

The post stirred the internet and several fans rushed to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "When did this happen?" Another user commented, "You both look great together." A third user commented, "Is it official now?" A user also wrote, "You people getting married?" Several celebrities also showered love on the post.

Reportedly, the couple fell in love on the sets of Maha Samudram and since then, they have been head over heels in love. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception to gracing Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai together, they have made quite a few public appearances together.

Earlier, on Siddharth's birthday, Aditi also dropped a heartwarming wish for him. She shared an adorable still from Maha Samudram and wrote, "Happy birthday my pixie boy, to always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter, Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are, Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."

