Black Panther Wakanda Forever treats fans to new song by Rihanna and special video ft Neeraj Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEBLACKPANTHER Black Panther 2

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Marvel Studios superhero film Black Panther 2 is certainly one of the most anticipated titles from Marvel's upcoming slate of films. As fans wait with bated breath for Black Panther to return for the biggest action adventure of 2022- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, the makers have treated fans to new tidbits to keep them engaged. This includes a song by pop star Rihanna and a special video featuring Olympic Gold medalist and India’s pride Neeraj Chopra.

Rihanna dropped her first single in six years, 'Lift Me Up', the first track to emerge from Marvel's blockbuster sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. A tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, the song was written by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, Rihanna, top film composer Ludwig Goransson and director Ryan Coogler. It is one of two songs from the film, which premieres in theatres on November 11.

Few other details have been released about the song, or the soundtrack album that Rihanna is said to be curating in a manner similar to the way Kendrick Lamar helmed the first film's album.

Watch Black Panther 2 song by Rihanna here:

Apart from this, a new warrior has joined the epic fight for good versus evil! Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra joins the fight for Wakanda to unleash the true essence of being a warrior and fighting for one’s country. Embodying the very spirit of the celebrated Wakandan superhero, Neeraj Chopra’s journey from his humble beginnings to achieving the coveted Olympic Gold has truly been inspiring and nothing short of extraordinary!

The athlete took to Twitter to post a special video. "Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye. November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever @Marvel_India."

A hero to millions all over the world for his dedication and hard work, Neeraj Chopra speaks on how Black Panther has been inspirational for him to associate with: “Black Panther is about a fierce warrior, a hero who is willing to give everything to fight for his people and his country. As an athlete, representing India is our biggest opportunity and we give our best shot and fight till the end. I’m truly overjoyed that I can be a part of this journey and just like Black Panther, I hope to inspire people around the globe to never give up on your dreams. Being a huge Marvel fan, I just cannot wait to watch the film and discover the new journey of Wakanda!”

Don't miss these:

Black Panther 2: What Happens to Chadwick Boseman's T’Challa in Wakanda Forever?

BTS Jin's Astronaut: Video of Kim Seok-jin solo song is grand, shows how he's different from others

Elon Musk buys Twitter & fires Parag Agrawal; netizens share Trump jokes, funny memes for new owner

Latest Entertainment News