Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel to be discharged from hospital today

TV actress Rupal Patel, popular for playing the role of Kokilaben in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' was hospitalised a couple of days ago. The actress, who returned to television for the sequel of the show, is recuperating in a hospital in Mumbai, however she is recovering and is doing much better. In all likelihood, the actress will be discharged today. There is no official statement from her side but the report suggests that there is no serious health issue.

According to reports in ToI, Rupal is doing fine and should be discharged today. Her health condition has delayed the shoot of her upcoming show.

Rupal's character recently made headlines when a scene and dialogue of the show from the first season became immensely popular after a parody rap song created by Yashraj Mukhate went viral. 'Rasode Mei Kaun Tha' became viral on the Internet, so much so that makers decided to bring back the popular show for it's season 2.

Rupal had left the show after a month. Opening up about her character and her exit from the show, she said, "I know Kokila’s character hold immense importance for me. It was a very strong character which stayed with me for 8 long years in season 1 and for a month in season 2. Now the journey of Kokila Modi has ended but Rupal Patel’s journey has not ended yet."

"I have been working and will continue to do strong work. I would like to add one more thing that during these tough times of COVID I have worked in two shows simultaneously which are Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 because I this is a way of showing my gratitude to everyone including the channel, the show and my viewers. I request audience to keep showing their love on me as I will be back with stronger roles," she added.

