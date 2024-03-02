Rumors Rising! A story of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 might be based on Bigg Boss

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A story of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 might be based on Bigg Boss

In 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha came as the biggest surprise. The film truly changed the dynamics of the content arena with its immensely captivating and sensational stories. While the makers unfolded three different stories in the first installment, they are now bringing its 2nd installment, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Ever since the announcement of the Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 the anticipation among the masses has increased. The makers are all set to bring three even more engaging stories. A recent exciting update suggests that one of the stories might be based on the television reality show, Bigg Boss.

One of 3 stories of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is based on Bigg Boss!

The conversation around the stories of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is catching the fire and it has been hovering around ever since its announcement. As we know, one of the interesting stories will be based on the gamer and inspired by Carry Minati, now we have heard that the next story is based on the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss. Now it remains interesting to see which BB couple's story will be depicted in the film.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 poster was released recently

The team of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has come up with a new killer concept poster on the leap day of 2024. Bold, exposing, and eye-catching, the poster is peppered with social media icons throughout, offering a comprehensive glimpse of the film. Watch the poster here:

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be released on?

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It will be released in cinemas on April 19, 2024.