Rohit Shetty's chopper entry, jungle-based theme to tough stunts: What to expect in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) is all set to premiere this weekend with 14 contestants this season. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite Bollywood director and host Rohit Shetty. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the contestants flew back to India after wrapping more than a month-long schedule. With an array of thrilling adventures and unexpected twists, the reality show is all set to premiere on July 15, Saturday. It will air at 9 pm and it will also stream on the digital platforms, Voot and Jio Cinema.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: What to expect

The 13th season marks filmmaker Rohit Shetty's eighth year as the host of the adventure series, which features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title. Upon the announcement of his show, host Rohit Shetty said, "Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest."

Rohit Shetty will enter the show with a stunt. The director-host will make a grand entry via chopper. Take a look:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will see some veterans as Challengers this season. Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan reportedly headed to Cape Town, however, there has been no official confirmation. ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants, premiere date, time, where to watch Rohit Shetty show and more

As for the contestants, many celebrities have been confirmed to participate in the show. These include popular television actors and social media influencers such as Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufak, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam and Arjit Taneja. Together, they will embark on an exhilarating journey, tackling terrifying challenges in the breathtaking landscape of South Africa.

