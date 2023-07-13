Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants, premiere date, time, where to watch Rohit Shetty show and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT ROY Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The 13th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show will start airing on Colors channel from July 15. As the contestants are busy shooting for KKK in Cape Town, South Africa, they are providing regular updates to their digital family on their social media handles. The new chapter marks filmmaker Rohit Shetty's eighth year as the host of the adventure series, which features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title. Upon the announcement of his show, host Rohit Shetty said in a press statement, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest."

The final list of confirmed contestants for the upcoming season of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is out.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Premiere date and Time

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is scheduled to premiere on 15 July 2023 on Colors TV and stream digitally on JioCinema.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants

Aishwarya Sharma

Anjali Anand

Anjum Fakih

Archana Gautam

Arjit Taneja

Daisy Shah

Dino James

Nyra Banerjee

Rashmeet Kaur

Rohit Roy

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Sheezan Khan

Shiv Thakare

Soundous Moufaki

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Where to watch

The highly anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, led by Rohit Shetty, will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. The show can also be streamed on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select and Jio Cinema.

ALSO CHECK: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Final contestants list

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Promo

Latest Entertainment News