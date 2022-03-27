Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MUSKANJATTANA/SONUSOOD Roadies 18: After Baseer Ali, Muskan Jattana aka Moosewali all set to appear as contestant in Sonu Sood's show

Roadies season 18 is all set to hit your Television screens with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the host this time. Well, today morning, Baseer Ali confirmed his participation in the reality show that left the fans intrigued about the other names. Social activist and social media influencer Muskan Jattana, who is also known as Moosewali, is all set to grace season 18 of the youth-based reality adventure show, MTV Roadies. Earlier, she had been a participant on another reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Talking about being a part of the show, she said, "Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT, I wasn't sure if reality shows were for me."

A feminist, Muskan is known for his speaking her mind, standing her ground firmly and being vocal about socio-political issues.

She spoke about her experience of shooting for the show as it gave her the opportunity to challenge herself with a set of thrilling tasks, "Shooting for the show was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks, wonderful locales. The co-contestants were the real challenge. Such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning task!"

"Working with Sonu Sir was an experience I'll be grateful for and I am super excited to see the reactions of viewers once the show goes live", she concluded.

The new season of Roadies will take place in South Africa with Sonu Sood serving as the show host after he replaced the show's long time host, actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha.