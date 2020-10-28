Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis's romantic dance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' is a sight for sore eyes | VIRAL VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLY_GANGS Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis's romantic dance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai'

As dance reality show India's Best Dancer's judge Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID19 earlier this month, diva Nora Fatehi stepped into her shoes as one of the judged alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Fans loved her on the show and on public demand, Nora was back on the stage promoting her new song Nach Meri Rani with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. If her presence was not enough, fans witnessed a romantic dance between Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis on the song Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai. While on the show as co-judges, fans loved the chemistry and cute banter between the two. Their charming dance proved to be the icing on the cake.

Dressed in a white bodycon dress, Nora looked like a million dollars as Terence invited her for a performance. Complimenting her look, Terence was dressed in a baby pink suit. During the dance, he lifted the actress in his arms and she can be seen blushing all the while. Co-judge Geeta Kapoor can also be seen teasing the duo and making them blush even more. Watch the video here-

Other than Nora and Terence, Malaika Aropra who is back on the show after recovering from COVID19 also performed with them and stole the show. As per reports, it is said that Nora has re-joined India's Best dancer as the fourth judge on public demand. The TRPs of the show were on a rise when she filled in for Malaika and now the production has asked her to come back.

On a related note, Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis were in the headlines a while back after an 'inappropriate video' of the choreographer hitting on Nora's hip went viral. The video created a big controversy, however, Nora and Terence did not give much attention to it. Reacting to the same, Terence later told Bollywood Life, "Honestly, when I first saw the video, I did not bother much. The use of effects was so clearly visible, any intelligent person would see through it. In today's times, there are memes made on every celebrity. It was a naughty memer at work, and I did not care. However, in a matter of four-five hours I started getting trolled on social media. I got these hateful comments. Now, I have a very humble following of 1.5 million and my followers are very sensible and dignified."

"I have always seen the positive side on social media. The language being used by some was very derogatory. My fans started fighting with them supporting me. So, I decided to post that message about the Zen master," he added.

Also, when Nora fatehi bid her adieu to the dance reality show, she penned down a thank you note for Malaika and wrote, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!"

