Kundali Bhagya actor Shakti Arora bids adieu to Shraddha Arya's show; pens emotional farewell note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAKTI ARORA Shakti Arora with Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actor Shakti Arora, who played the role of Karan Luthra has finally bid adieu to the show with a long goodbye message on his social media. The actor thanked all the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya in the heartfelt note. Shakti shared fun behind-the-scenes moments and pictures from the sets.

Shakti, who does not want to be a part of the 20 years of generation leap in the show, wrote, “#kundalibhagya. Thank you my kundali team for giving me awesome memories. It was great experience to work with such a talented team.Now my thanku list is a bit long but plz go through, u ll enjoy it.. Thanks to @ektarkapoor for always believing in me..Thanku @anilvkumar04 for being my strength.. thanku so much to my lovely director @sahil.sharma540 for being so patient and kind.

"Thanku @muktadhond for building my character so well and portraying me in such good light.. thanku for being such an amazing costar @sarya12 for making me learn how to write and create a scene Thanku @nzoomfakih for being so crazy, be as amazing as u r always n u know I wish the best for u..Thanku @manitjoura for loving me like an elder brother and always being there..Thanku @jassi.k15 and #shivan for being the best creative on set and make me feel like home.

"Thanku @neels_99 and @ushabachani4 for being rockstars u r..u guys r special. Thanku for being so cool @kapursahab enjoy ur single hood, u know i always envy u..thanku @naveensaini9 u have loved me like my own father and always given me right advices Thanku @hindujaanisha for calling me beta from day one and the bond that I share with u is special, thanku @sanjaygagnaniofficial for being such a cute villain that u could never make me angry," the actor added.

Take a look:

Sad over Shakit's exit, fans expressed their love for Shakit and Kundali Bhagya. A user wrote, "Keep Shining Superstar! Arjun will be missed! Sending you lots of love and prayers!". Another added, "We will miss u so much best wishes you are the best you are Always in my Heart". A third comment read, "U nailed each character very well u are the best the best my all time favourite @shaktiarora we love u."

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande opens up on not getting films after Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: 'Can't go and ask'

ALSO READ: CID producer Pradeep Uppoor passes away; ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam shares emotional note

Latest Entertainment News