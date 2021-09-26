Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty lashes out at Shweta Tiwari & Rahul Vaidya for aborting finale tasks

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will end on September 26 (Sunday) with a smashing grand finale. This season like any other was filled with adventure, spine chilling stunts and a lot of fun. As KKK 11 finalists Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh vie for the trophy at the grand finale tonight, taskmaster Rohit Shetty couldn't stop himself from scolding Rahul and Shweta for aborting their finale tasks. He said that it was the first time that contestants aborted stunts after reaching the finale

In the task, Rahul Vaidya was required to cross a pole and collect the two flags on them. On reaching the pole platform, he had to jump to catch the third flag and conclude the task. However, he quit the task stating 'back' problems. Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, cleared Rahul that the task won't affect his back, the latter decided to give it a try. But as soon as he sat with the harness on his back, he felt his back stretched and didn't compete further.

Talking about Shweta's task, she was required to go through a maze of poles and wires and collect all the keys to unlock. After Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi completed the task, Shweta got scared and decided not to go ahead with it. Although, Shweta started it but midway, she left it.

Rohit, who was watching in disappointment, got angry. He told them, "No one before you aborted the finale tasks."

"Rahul and Shweta, you both have eased out, especially Rahul. You could have done it. I didn't like your attitude of aborting the task. There was a boy, Saurabh, who cried when he had to leave. It was his bad luck," he added.

Lashing out at them, Rohit Shetty further said "But both of you had no guilt and were not apologetic. Rahul was laughing before Shweta aborted. The show's seriousness is going in the finale. If they had been finale stunts for the trophy, you would have done it. You both have potential."

Later, both apologised for aborting their tasks.

Also Read: Hina Khan dedicates her 'Iconic Actress Award' to late father: 'It’s you who made it possible'