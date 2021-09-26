Hina Khan dedicates her 'Iconic Actress Award' to late father: 'It’s you who made it possible'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan dedicates her 'Iconic Actress Award' to late father

Actress Hina Khan's father passed away in April due to cardiac arrest and its an emotional day for her. The actress, who was very close to her father took to social media dedicating her 'Iconic Actress In a Web Film' award to her late father. Hina recently won the award at the Iconic Gold Awards 2021. She shared a picture holding the trophy in front of her late father’s photograph. She wrote, "Dad .. Wherever you are .. I am sure you know that .. it’s you who made it possible for me to come this far .. be who I am today as a person and a professional.. and a human being .."

Hina mentioned that this is the first award that her father won't be able to hold physically. "This is the first award you won’t be holding physically.. but I know .. this too is possible because of you ..So this .. and everything.. forever is for you..Thank you for this gift dad.. #HappyDaughtersDay," she added. Hina Khan also used the hashtag 'Daddys Strong Girl'.

Thanking her fans, Hina also congratulated beau Rocky Jaiswal on the recognition of their first web film. "A big thank you to all you guys out thr for always supporting me.. #ShukranAllah.. Congratulations @rockyj1 @hirosfbf our first as co producers.. Congratulations to the entire Lines Team.."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' father passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 20th. Hina was not in the town at the moment owing to her professional reasons.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the music video 'Main Bhi Barbaad' along with Angad Bedi. Earlier, she shared screen space with Shaheer Sheikh in a song titled 'Baarish Ban Jaana.'