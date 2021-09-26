Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani lifts the trophy of Rohit Shetty's show, Divyanka Tripathi runner up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARJUN BIJLANI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani lifts the trophy of Rohit Shetty's show

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 concluded today (September 26) with a smashing grand finale. The Top 5 contestants of the show Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh, fought to win the trophy. Among the finalists, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor took the trophy home and Divyanka is the first runner up. Along with the trophy, Arjun took home a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift car. The contestants have been entertaining the viewers by showing their daredevil side and performing challenging stunts on the show.

Earlier, Arjun's wife Neha posted a heartfelt note on Instagram and said she is proud of him. "I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan... I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani," she wrote. She had also posted a picture of the trophy on her Instagram Story.

On Saturday, taskmaster Rohit Shetty gave a glimpse of KKK 11 trophy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiered on July 17 with 13 contestants, which included Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul. Rahul got eliminated from the finale on Saturday, September 25.