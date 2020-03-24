Kavita Kaushik trolled for using phone while husband does dishes, TV actress gives epic response

TV actress Kavita Kaushik on Monday shared with her fans ways to utilize the self-quarantine period by diving the household chores. The actress shared a photo with her husband Ronnit Biswas in which he is seen doing the dishes as the actress clicks a selfie. She wrote, "Tips on how to be better than our govt in this fight against the virus."

The tips included, "1- Divide n do all chores b/w yourself n family members and give your staff/househelp paid leaves. 2- share your food/Ration/supplies with watchmen, random people in need 3- stay the fuck at home n sanitise!"

Tips on how to be better than our govt in this fight against the virus:-

1- Divide n do all chores b/w yourself n family members and give your staff/househelp paid leaves.

2- share your food/Ration/supplies with watchmen, random people in need

3- stay the fuck at home n sanitise! pic.twitter.com/zBAKxiLK88 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

While the actress was trying to give beneficial advice, a few Twitter users trolled her for using her phone while her husband does the work. Ignoring that the actress is holding a 'pocha' in her hand in the selfie, a Twitter user trolled her and said, “All we can see is that guy working while you’re on mobile taking selfies and tweeting.”

Being the queen of epic comebacks, Kavita Kaushik answered the troll in her most witty way and wrote, “Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know ‘who is who’ most of the times and can’t see a ‘poncha’ in my hand clearly visible! That “guy” working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors.”

Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know 'who is who' most of the times and can't see a "poncha" in my hand clearly visible! That "guy" working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors 🙄🤦‍♀️😂 https://t.co/dDNfU1JLAM — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

Kavita's reply won her many compliments by Twitterati who appreciated her for giving it back to the trolls every time. For the unversed, Kavita rose to fame as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy show FIR. She has also participated in dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

On the related note, TV actor Karanvir Bohra through his Instagram posts advised the fans to share household chores during this self-quarantine period. He shared videos featuring his daughters Bella and Vienna and asked fans to do their bit.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page