Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan hilariously admits he washes and irons his own clothes

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan hilariously admits he washes and irons his own clothes

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: In one of the episodes of the reality show, host Amitabh Bachchan admitted that he does household chores like washing and ironing his clothes.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Devasheesh Pandey | New Delhi
Published on: October 06, 2022 13:38 IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently engaged in a fun banter with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Pinky Jawarani. The 34-year-old homemaker from Satna, Madhya Pradesh asked Big B certain hilarious questions like if celebrities wash clothes in their homes, to which Big B replied that he even irons the clothes himself and even keeps them in the cupboard.

She told the host that she is a huge fan of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and requested him to tell her that he (Amitabh) met one of her big fans on the show. Later, Pinky shared her experience of being on the show, saying: "I loved talking to Mr. Bachchan and he seems like a very honest and caring human being."

She expressed her gratitude towards Big B for answering all her questions. "He did not make me feel less than in any way and was gracious and kind enough to answer my questions. Everyone really enjoyed my conversation with Mr. Bachchan, and I hope he remembers me," she adds.

Read: Bigg Boss couple Pavitra Punia & Eijaz Khan engaged! Actress flashes HUGE diamond ring

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is turning 80 years old on October 11. The fans have been eagerly awaiting this special occasion for their favourite Bollywood Megastar. Rest assured that the celebration on the day will be special and huge. 

 

Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan autographs KBC 14 contestant's hand to avoid THIS confusion | Find out

Amitabh Bachchan autographs KBC 14 contestant's hand to avoid THIS confusion | Find out

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on spending time with granddaughter Aaradhya

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on spending time with granddaughter Aaradhya

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan says people should inculcate discipline akin to that of the Indian army

KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan says people should inculcate discipline akin to that of the Indian army

On the big screen, Big B will be seen in Goodbye next. It is all set to hit the big screens on October 7. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, it is a slice-of-life comedy directed by Vikas Bahl. The markers have announced that Goodbye tickets will be sold at the meagre price of Rs 150 on the release date so that viewers can enjoy the film with their families.

Read: KBC14: Abhishek leaves Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed as he surprises him on birthday special episode

  

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News