Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan hilariously admits he washes and irons his own clothes

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently engaged in a fun banter with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant Pinky Jawarani. The 34-year-old homemaker from Satna, Madhya Pradesh asked Big B certain hilarious questions like if celebrities wash clothes in their homes, to which Big B replied that he even irons the clothes himself and even keeps them in the cupboard.

She told the host that she is a huge fan of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and requested him to tell her that he (Amitabh) met one of her big fans on the show. Later, Pinky shared her experience of being on the show, saying: "I loved talking to Mr. Bachchan and he seems like a very honest and caring human being."

She expressed her gratitude towards Big B for answering all her questions. "He did not make me feel less than in any way and was gracious and kind enough to answer my questions. Everyone really enjoyed my conversation with Mr. Bachchan, and I hope he remembers me," she adds.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is turning 80 years old on October 11. The fans have been eagerly awaiting this special occasion for their favourite Bollywood Megastar. Rest assured that the celebration on the day will be special and huge.

On the big screen, Big B will be seen in Goodbye next. It is all set to hit the big screens on October 7. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, it is a slice-of-life comedy directed by Vikas Bahl. The markers have announced that Goodbye tickets will be sold at the meagre price of Rs 150 on the release date so that viewers can enjoy the film with their families.

(With IANS inputs)

