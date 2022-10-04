Bigg Boss couple Pavitra Punia & Eijaz Khan engaged? Actress flashes HUGE diamond ring

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVITRA PUNIA Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan met in Bigg Boss 14 and fell in love

Television actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town. The duo met during the reality show Bigg Boss and fell in love. They are often making headlines with their acts of PDA. From public kisses to warm hugs the couple is the epitome of love amongst their fans. Both of their fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot. Pavitra's latest Instagram Story has created a storm on the internet as the actress can be seen flaunting her huge diamond ring on the fourth finger. This has led to speculations that she is engaged to Eijaz. On Tuesday, Pavita took to her Instagram and shared a selfie in which she was seen giving a closer glimpse of her diamond ring. What caught everyone's attention was the caption on the picture. Sharing the photo, Pavitra wrote, "Whatttttttttt!!!!!"

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVITRA PUNIAPavitra Punia's Instagram Stories

Eijaz and Pavitra never shy away from expressing bouts of love for each other on social media.

On Eija's birthday, Paviyra penned a long note expressing her love for him. He wrote, "To the superstar for many. But a heavenly for me.To the man who never fails to surprise me with deeds that an angel can only do in today’s world. To the man who teaches me to be selfless when needed the most. To the man who can be a child to me to the mentor to me. To the man I feel proud and top of the world when you hold my hand."

She added, "To the man who is so ambitious genuine and forthright. To the man who never leaves us when things are not going easy. To the man who never fails to make me fall in love with him again and again and again♾. To the man who is the most handsome in this world to me. To the man who is the man of my life. To the man who proudly calls himself a family man now. To the man so intelligent and Nobel that I lack words to appreciate you many times and be wow struck. No words might be enough to tell you how precious you are to me. Happy birthday bubbi."

Check out some of the most loved posts of the couple below:

Also read: SRK's kids Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan make for a cool brother-sister duo as they attend Maja Ma screening

For the unversed, the couple has been dating for quite some time now. They met in Bigg Boss 14 and fell in love. They confessed their love for each other on the show and ever since they have been inseparable.

Also read: PICS: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai stars Aasif Sheikh, Vidisha Srivastava attend Ramlila at Lal Quila in New Delhi

Latest Entertainment News