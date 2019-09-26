Kasautii Zindagii Kay: New Komolika aka Aamna Shariff reacts to replacing Hina Khan in show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay New Komolika Aamna Shariff reacts replacing Hina Khan show

Popular actress Hina Khan, best known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, grabbed eyeballs when she appeared on the small screens as the famous vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The Ekta Kapoor show featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandez as Prerna is one of the most popular daily soaps and, Hina Khan's exit from the show has made fans quiet upset. However, Aamna Shariff of Kahiin to Hoga fame is all set to replace Hina Khan as the new Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Now, Aamna Shariff has come to the forefront to talk about replacing Hina Khan as Komolika in the popular TV show. “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job", the actress was quoted as saying to Times of India.

Hina Khan featured in TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the female protagonist for almost 10 years. Later she walked out of the show and took part in stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also featured in controversial show Bigg Boss 11, for which she gained headlines for her tiff with Shilpa Shinde.

Aamna Shariff, on the other hand, is making her television comeback after a period of eight years.

Aamna Shariff played the role of Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga to perfection as the perfect homely bahu. Now, it will be interesting to watch the actress portray a negative character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page