Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar & Sumeet Vyas likely to participate | Deets Inside

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Stakes are rising for the upcoming season of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. As the show returns for the 10th season, most popular names from showbiz are cropping up to join the show. India TV has exclusively that the makers of the show are reaching out to celebs from across fields and are aiming to give the audience a diverse lineup of names. not just actors, but singers too have been approached for the show.

Ali Asgar and Sumeet Vyas to join Jhalak Dikhla Jaa?

The latest names that are said to have been approached for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa are of actors Ali Asgar and Sumeet Vyas. While Asgar is known for his comic timing, he has managed to win the hearts of the audience in various avatars on TV. Will he able to do the same if he participated in the dance reality show? Only time will tell.

Another name that is probably going up the list is Sumeet Vyas. The actor has impressed one but many with his appearance in shows like Permanent Roommates, TVF Tripling and of course his Bollywood debut in Veere di Wedding. Will his entry to TV gain him more fans? Something the audience will judge if he aggress to compete in the show.

Tony Kakkar in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10?

As we said, not just actors, but singers to have been approached for the show and Tony Kakkar's name is on the top of the list. The singer who has made a name for himself by popularising cringe-pop in the country could be seen wearing his dancing shoes to impress the audience. sources close to us reveal that the singer, who is known for tracks like Number Likh, Kurta Pajama and Goa Beach among others has also been approached for the show.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 judges pannel

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and model-actress Nora Fatehi have been roped in as judges for the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which is all set to make a comeback with its 10th season after a gap of five years.

'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' is to air soon on Colors.

