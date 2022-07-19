Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Malinga approached for dance reality show | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURESHRAINA3 Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh have been approached for the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on Colors TV soon. The show based on the international format Dancing With The Stars is making a comeback after a gap of five years with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as judges. As the show has been announced by the channel, there is rising speculation about the popular faces that will feature in it. India TV has exclusively learnt that the makers are keen on roping in celebrities apart from the entertainment industry and some familiar names from the cricketing community have been approached for the latest season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina to participate in JDJ 10?

India TV has learned from sources close to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 that Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have been approached to be a part of the dance reality show this season. The two have won over millions of hearts in the country with their skills on the field and now they may feature on camera as they participate in the competitive dance reality show. Whether Raina and Harbhajan agree to be part of the show will be confirmed in the coming time.

Read: Daler Mehndi trafficking case: 'DSP asked Rs 1.5 cr bribe' - singer's sensational claim l EXCLUSIVE

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga to feature on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10?

Not just Harbhajan and Raina, but Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has also been approached to feature on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This will be a first for the fast bowler from the neighbouring country if he agrees to participate. To match steps on the floor with professional dancers is not an easy task and add to that the heat of the competition from other celebrities. Malinga will definitely be in for a challenge of a lifetime if he gives his approval for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 details

As mentioned before, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi will be the judges on the latest season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Madhuri has been a judge on the show four times previously. Karan has judged the show five times previously and with season 10, he will be a six-time judge on it. Nora, meanwhile, has been a former contestant on the show. For her to be part of the judging panel will be like life coming to a full circle. She was a contestant on season 9 which aired in 2016.

Read: Justin Bieber Concert in India: After health scare, singer set to perform; Date, Ticket Price & more