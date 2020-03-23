Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Mind It! Rajinikanth teaches Bear Grylls his iconic way of wearing glasses

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Mind It! Rajinikanth teaches Bear Grylls his iconic glasses-wearing step

One of the much-awaited episodes of the adventurous reality show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls featuring Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth aired on Discovery channel’s streaming app, Discovery Plus, and Discovery Channel at 8 PM on Monday. The first episode with the South superstar was real fun with a lot of interesting elements left in the end to discuss. The most intriguing amongst those was the scene where Rajinikanth patiently demonstrated Grylls his iconic way of wearing sunglasses which the latter tried hard to get it right.

Thalaiva also took to his Twitter space to share his experience and called it the most adventurous experience of his life. Rajinikanth tweeted, "One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls

@BearGrylls thank you so much, my friend, @DiscoveryIN"

Mind it! Don't forget to watch the video of the tutorial here:

For those who loved the episode, it was announced by the network that the app will also have the episode’s Behind The Scene.

Man vs Wild previously saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, later which Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar became a part. Not only them, former US President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin have also featured on the show before. Talking about Rajinikanth’s episode, it was shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.