Indian Idol 12's 2nd runner up Sayli Kamble set to tie the knot with fiancé Dhawal on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYLIKAMBLE_MUSIC Sayli Kamble and Dhawal will marry on April 24

Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble is all set to take the marital plunge on April 24. She got engaged to her boyfriend Dhawal on December 19 and now the two are about to get married real soon. Sayli said that she is excited about her big day, adding that all the preparation are done. She confirmed the wedding date and preparations in an interview.

Sayli told ETimes, "I am very excited and waiting for the day. It is going to be really special for me and my family and Dhawal and his family. All the preparations for the wedding are done. Now we are just waiting for the big day."

A few months after she was announced the 2nd runner up of Indian Idol 12, Sayli shared her engagement pictures on Instagram. The two exchanged rings in December last year.

Speaking about her marriage day, Sayli shared that she completed all her prep beforehand due to her work commitments. The families on both sides started to prepare for the big day a while ago, she shared.

"I knew that I would have to shoot, so we started our preparations a while back. But I don't deny that I do feel little stressed shooting in the middle of the wedding preparations. But the happiness is much more than that and anyway I always wanted to balance my personal and professional life. I'm so glad that along with getting married, I'm achieving what I wanted to in my professional life too," Sayli further shared in the interview.

Sayli is currently part of the reality show Superstar Singer 2. She is one of the captains on the show alongside other Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Pawandeep Rajan. Playback singer Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya will be reprising their roles as judges for the second season of reality show Superstar Singer. The show will premiere on April 23 on Sony Entertainment Television.