'Hash, Cocaine, Snake Bite Kya Chahiye Bhai...', Elvish Yadav's old video surfaces | Watch

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who is involved in the snake venom smuggling case, is behind bars in Luxor Jail, Greater Noida. The snake venom case related to Elvish Yadav will be heard on Friday and he has been in jail for the last four days. On Wednesday, the police also arrested two more people in connection with the case related to Elvish. It was also said that his phones and chats were being searched. Now amidst this matter, an old video of Elvish Yadav has surfaced, after watching which, his fans are getting quite disappointed.

Old video goes viral

In the video that has surfaced, Elvish Yadav is seen sitting among many people. The video is quite old. In this video he can be heard saying, 'Cocaine, MD, snake bite, LSD, ganja, hash, cream...kya chahiye bhai?' The thing to note is that in this video, Elvish is taking the names of different types of drugs. Due to this, once again people are trolling him fiercely. However, the video is incomplete. This is why it is difficult to say what the whole matter is in this video.

After watching this video, people are saying that he was already engaged in this illegal work. One person wrote in the comment, 'This is just the beginning'. Another person wrote, 'Now its system will hang.' Many people are in shock and cannot believe that Elvish could say something like this.

Watch video here

Next hearing will be held on this day

Due to the strike in Surajpur court for the last three days, the hearing in the Elvish case was not taking place. Elvish's lawyer Deepak Rathi said that this matter will be heard in the court on Friday. There will be a debate on the matter in the court at around 1 pm. He told that on Wednesday that the police had submitted an application in the court for enhancement of sections in the FIR, in which sections 22, 29, 30, 32 of NDPS have been increased and sections 27 and 27A have not been increased by the court. The lawyer claimed that Elvish does not know any other accused arrested. The police did not recover anything from Elvish's possession.

