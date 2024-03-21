Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser out: X users laud Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi starrer's teaser | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser is out now

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer film Do Aur Do Pyaar has been in the news for a long time. The film's poster had already created anticipation and now its teaser has also been released. Vidya Balan's bold avatar is seen in this teaser. Along with this, Ileana is also seen flirting with Pratik. The mix and match of their love lives has impressed the audience. X users have given thumbs up to the Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser.

Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser impresses netizens

Several anticipated films are going to be released on the big screen in the year 2024. One of these is Vidya Balan starrer film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Now increasing the excitement of the fans, the makers have also released its teaser on Thursday. Fans seemed happy after watching the teaser of this rom-com movie. In the teaser, Vidya Balan is seen paired with Senthil Ramamurthy while being married to Pratik. On the other hand, Ileana is seen flirting with Pratik. The Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser holds laughter, romance and the complexity of modern relationships. Vidya's bold style is going to be seen once again in this. While sharing its teaser, the actress wrote in the caption, "This summer, feel with love the heat that is surprising, confusing and exhausting".

Watch the teaser here:

Some X reactions are given below:

Do Aur Do Pyaar makers, cast and release date

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Top Guha Thakurta. Apart from Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Senthil Ramamurthy will also be seen in lead roles in this movie. Let us tell you that Do Aur Do Pyaar is presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment. Earlier this movie was scheduled to release on March 29, but later the makers changed its release date. Now this movie is ready to hit the theaters on April 19.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reveal son Zeeshan's face during Mecca visit | See Photos