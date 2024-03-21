Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reveal son Zeeshan's face during Mecca visit | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally reveal their son Zeeshan's face to the world

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy on May 11, 2023. The couple choose not to reveal their son Zehaan's face to the world. However, Gauahar and Zaid took to Instagram to reveal their son's face on Thursday. The couple along with their son Zehaan are on their Mecca visit. Zaid and Gauahar posted a video and photo on their Instagram profile where they can be seen introducing their son to the world.

In the photo, Gauahar and Zaid can be seen standing in the Mecca corridor with their son. In the video, Zaid can be seen talking with Zehaan. "Just wanted to give our little prince’ first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love, and blessings for him. Lots of love. #Allahummabaariklahu #makkah #10months #blessings #love #myzehaan @alkhalidtours @khalidkherada," read Bigg Boss 7 winner's caption.

Gauahar was last seen hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 along with Ritvik Dhanjani.

