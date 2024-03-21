Rashmika Mandanna's shot at Yaganti Temple for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 grabs attention | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashmika Mandanna shoots at Yaganti Temple for Pushpa 2

Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her role of Srivalli for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Acclaimed for her portrayal of Srivalli, the actor concluded a day's shoot for the much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule amidst the serene surroundings of the Yaganti Temple. Sharing her profound experience, she took to her Instagram stories to express that something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing for her.

Rashmika Mandanna shoots at Yaganti Temple, Andhra Pradesh

Set to hit theaters on August 15th, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is generating immense anticipation, with the post-production phase in full swing. Director Sukumar, along with lead actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is tirelessly working to deliver a cinematic masterpiece. Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share glimpses from the Yaganti Temple shoot, reflecting on the historical significance of the location and the warmth of its people.

"Done for the dayyyyyy!!!! Today we shot at this temple called Yaganti Temple. The history of this place is amazing.. And the love.. the people.. the place.. and something about spending time in a temple feels so amazing #pushpa2therule," Mandanna's caption read.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRashmika Mandanna Instagram story

Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of 2024

The film promises to elevate Indian cinema's scale, building upon the success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, which captivated audiences in 2021. Allu Arjun, under director Sukumar's guidance, reprises his role for the sequel, accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It is significant to note that the first part, Pushpa: The Rise earned around 360-373 crore at the world box office.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2: The Rule aims to surpass audience expectations with its immersive storytelling and grand visuals. Fans eagerly await its release, eager to witness the cinematic brilliance unfold on the big screen on August 15th, 2024.

Also Read: Kapkapiii: Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor reunite for horror-comedy, share first poster