Geetanjali Mishra replaces Kamna Pathak as the female lead in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Actress Geetanjali Mishra, popularly known for her roles in Balika Vadhu and Naagin, is all set to replace Kamna Pathak as the female lead of the TV show Happu Ki Ultan Pultan. She will play the wife of the titular character Happu Singh on the show, Mrs Rajesh Singh. The 36-year-old actor shared that as a viewer she has always loved watching the show and never imagined being a part of the show even in her ''wildest dreams''.

Talking about playing the female lead on the show, the actor said that playing an established role is never easy. However, the actor also said that she is 'confident' and 'fully prepared' to embrace the responsibility with all her heart.

''I am confident in my ability to portray this role because I am a huge admirer of the character and have closely followed the show. I focus on getting the character's nuisances and making it even more captivating while staying true to its appearance and mannerisms,'' she said.

About Happu Ki Ultan Pultan

The comedy TV show first aired on March 4, 2019, and it is a spin-off of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! It revolves around the main character Happu Singh (played by Yogesh Tripathi), who is a corrupt police officer posted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. He lives with his wife Rajesh Happu Singh (earlier played by Kamna Pathak) and their nine children.

The show also stars Himani Shivpuri as Happu's mother, Sanjay Choudhary as Kamlesh, Ashna Kishore as Katori Singh, and Zahara Sethjiwala as Malaika Singh, among several others.

(With IANS inputs)

