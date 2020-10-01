Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA From Indain Idol to Bigg Boss 14, here's everything about contestant Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who became popular after participating in the first season of Indian Idol, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on October 3. The new season will be streamed 24X7 on Voot app this year and will air on weekdays at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on television. Rahul Vaidya participated in the very first season of Indian Idol and won many hearts with his melodious voice and charming looks. Will he win hearts in Bigg Boss 14? Here's everything that you should know about contestant Rahul Vaidya.

Who is Rahul Vaidya?

Rahul Vaidya became a rage when he participated in Indian Idol. Hailed as the next Sonu Nigam, the singer ended up as the second runner up on the reality show.

He also had a successful stint in shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar. Rahul is also the voice behind the unplugged version of the song ‘Be Intehaan’ from Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Race 2.

Apart from his music albums, the 33-year-old singer was also in the news for dating television actor Disha Parmar.

"I met Disha through common friends two years ago. We hit it off instantly, and often hang out together. It would be premature to say that we are in love, but yes, we are trying to get to know each other well. Disha is a simple girl. She is also very kind and I like those qualities about her. I don’t know what the future holds for us," Rahul Vaidya was quoted as saying in an earlier interview with Bombay Times.

