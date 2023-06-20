FIR against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi and others over sexual molestation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE FIR against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi

An FIR has been registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operations head of the show Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj over sexual assault after the complaint of a female artist. The show has been in the limelight lately with many actors coming forward with their complaints against the makers. A case has been registered against all three TMKOC makers under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

Last month, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry, who played the role of Mrs. Sodhi, quit the show and accused the makers of bad behavior and sexual assault. Following her exit after a 15-year tenure, the actress took to social media and made the shocking revelation about her experiences.

Later, Mumbai police started an inquiry into the complaint of sexual harassment filed by Jennifer against producer Asit Kumarr Modi. The producer had denied the allegations, claiming that the actress was let go from the show due to misbehavior. The written complaint, received by police on May 8, came from the National Commission for Women (NCW) which the actor had approached seeking justice.

Jennifer had also shared a video on Instagram in which she warned the makers to not consider her silence her weakness. She recited a couplet, "Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal in front of him.)

After her accusations, TMKOC producer Asit Modi refuted Jennifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegation and said that it is baseless.

