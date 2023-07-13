Debina Bonnerjee responds to trolls calling her 'choti haathi', says 'Whenever I hear it, I think...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINA BONNERJEE Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee has reacted to trolls who body-shamed her after her second pregnancy. The actress gave birth to two baby girls in back-to-back pregnancies and now she is highly motivated to start her workout and lose all the fat. Her second delivery was also a C-section. Now, speaking about her journey, Debina revealed that trolls call her 'chota haathi, mini haathi (small elephant, baby elephant)' but she treats it all 'like music' and works towards being her best.

Debina is a proud parent of two dughters-- Lianna and Divisha with Gurmeet Choudhary. Recently, the actress broke the silence on the hate comments she receives online over her body transformation after kids. She said in her recent vlog, "You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko (Do not stop working hard). When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best."

"The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye (Let the abuses come). Then, I get more motivation. If I wear loose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. I Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again…just like I did in Maldives. I dream of it and keep working out."

Debina shared how she juggles through the day, "You have seen my motivation. I don’t give up. I just don’t feel waking up early but the fresh air that I get after coming here, it resets my mind. And after this, I don’t get time to breathe at home." Gurmeet added, "We wake up at 4 am and drive 20km to reach this place and then workout. It takes a toll but if you don’t work hard, you won’t succeed in life. I will give my 1000%."

About Gurmeet-Debina

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The pair tied the knot in 2011. After 11 years of marriage, they embraced parenthood for the first time in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lianna. After that, the pair got blessed with their second child, daughter Divisha Choudhary, in November 2022.

ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday's romantic photos from Lisbon fuel dating rumours. See

Latest Entertainment News