Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday's romantic photos from Lisbon fuel dating rumours. See

Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are going strong. The rumored couple has been making headlines because of their cozy vacation. Recently, they were spotted together on a romantic holiday in Lisbon and the pictures are going viral on social media. In one picture, the actor can be seen holding Ananya close as they watched the skyline. Fans quickly took notice of the pictures and reacted to them with heartfelt comments. For the outing, while Aditya looked smart in casuals, black tee and black capris, Ananya opted for a black maxi.

On Tuesday (July 11), Aditya and Ananya shared individual posts from the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Spain. He uploaded a small video from a concert on his Instagram Stories along with a blue grinning emoji and a monkey emoji. On the other hand, Ananya also took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture from the concert and wrote, "Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever." She tagged the location as Madrid, Spain Aditya and Ananya have been keeping their relationship under wraps. However, the latest pictures definitely made us believe that two are very much in love with each other.

Earlier, during the episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar quizzed about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

The duo's dating rumours stared after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash last year. Both Aditya and Ananya have neither accepted nor denied the ongoing rumours of their relationship. However, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey has brushed them under the carpet. ALSO READ: Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday spotted on dinner outing amid dating rumours, duo blushes | Photos

Bhavana Pandey's statement

Earlier, Bhavana shared her thoughts on Ananya dating Aditya, and told ETimes "The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

She further added, “As parents, you feel bad and get hurt when they're trolled, it has become cool for a few people to do that online. Honestly, we don't take it so seriously anymore, and it should not be. Constructive criticism has to be taken seriously. Improvements have to be made if you feel you're going genuinely wrong somewhere and then you need to improvise that. But then, you know, unnecessary trolling and just speaking for the heck of it should be just considered as noise. We have so much to be grateful for, so to crib and complain about these kinds of things is actually unfair."

