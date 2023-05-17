Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday spotted on dinner outing amid dating rumours, duo blushes | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have already become a sensation within a short span of their career in Bollywood. They enjoy a massive fan following and are adored globally. However, for the past few months, the duo is getting linked up after they were spotted at various events, together. Ananya and Aditya also turned show stoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week Finale. What added more fuel to their dating rumours was their recent dinner outing in the wee hours of Wednesday.

While Aditya was looking dapper in his all-black attire, Ananya slayed in her body-hugging ice-grey dress. They blushed as they smiled for photographers amid loud cheers and rooting. Both Aditya and Ananya have neither accepted nor denied the ongoing rumours of their relationship. However, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey has brushed them under the carpet.

Earlier, Bhavana shared her thoughts on Ananya dating Aditya, and told ETimes "The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it because the positives definitely outweigh the negative.”

She further added, “As parents, you feel bad and get hurt when they're trolled, it has become cool for a few people to do that online. Honestly, we don't take it so seriously anymore, and it should not be. Constructive criticism has to be taken seriously. Improvements have to be made if you feel you're going genuinely wrong somewhere and then you need to improvise that. But then, you know, unnecessary trolling and just speaking for the heck of it should be just considered as noise. We have so much to be grateful for, so to crib and complain about these kinds of things is actually unfair."

What's next for Ananya and Aditya

The actress has acted in five films in the years since her debut. Opposite Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter, Ananya’s first lead role loved in Khaali Peeli, released on OTT platform amid coronavirus. She will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s desi comedy-drama, Dream Girl sequel to release soon this year, this is expecting more hilarious, and all set for a summer release.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Metro In Dino', which will be helmed by director Anurag Basu. Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film is billed as an anthology.

