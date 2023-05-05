Turkish star Burak Deniz spotted in Mumbai, meets Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Burak Deniz in Mumbai

Turkish star Burak Denis, popular for shows like The Ignorant Angels, Don’t Leave, ShahMaran, and Arada, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. With his brilliant performances, Burak has certainly cemented his place in everyone’s heart. Now, he is in Mumbai and visuals of him from the airport came as the greatest surprise for fans of the actor. Reportedly, he made his first visit to Mumbai to be a part of the 23rd edition of FICCI FRAMES, which was organised by the media and entertainment wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Several videos showed Burak walking to an event, interacting with fans and clicking pictures with them. He looked handsome in a crisp white shirt and trousers with white sneakers completing his look. Sporting a wide smile on his face, Burak made everyone go 'awwwee.' A user wrote, “Oh he’s such a swag (with fire emoji)". Another said, "I watched it 17 times(with heart eye emojis)". A third comment read, "What a swag (fire emoji). Charismatic and a very good actor!"

Soon after, he was seen sharing the stage with Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur at the FICCI FRAMES event. A video of him greeting and meeting the two was shared online. Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani post read, "When two legends meet, it's always a great environment. Anil Kapoor meet Burak Deniz along with Aaditya Roy Kapoor and many others for an event tonight!!" Watch:

A fan shared, Burak Deniz is "completely engulfed in the love & warmth of this beautiful country. Haven’t seen him this happy for a long long time.The Indian fans are mesmerized coz such is this man that no one can escape his talent & charm."

Besides Burak Deniz, the three-day FICCI FRAMES that kickstarted from May 3 will also feature prominent Bollywood celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala and Rakul Preet Singh along with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Abhishek Chaubey.

