Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
  Sara Ali Khan enjoys metro as she heads out for shoot, tags Aditya Roy Kapur for THIS reason

Sara Ali Khan enjoys metro as she heads out for shoot, tags Aditya Roy Kapur for THIS reason

Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Anurag Basu's film Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Published on: April 27, 2023
Sara Ali Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan had a joy ride in the Mumbai metro as she kick-started the preparation for her upcoming film 'Metro In Dino', which will be helmed by director Anurag Basu. The actress shared an endearing video from inside a Mumbai metro on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. She also tagged her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a white kurta and spectacles, can be seen waving at the camera while smiling widely. 

Sharing it, Sara wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan... Didn't think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," and tagged Aditya Roy Kapoor. Seems like Sara has started shooting for 'Metro In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro'. The project will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Billed as an anthology, it will also feature Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Sharing more details about the film, Anurag Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!" 

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As the music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work." More details regarding the project are awaited.

Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the streaming film 'Gaslight'. She recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak,' and has come in Mumbai to work on the film's patchwork. The actress will shortly resume filming for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' in which she plays a freedom fighter from the 1940s. 

