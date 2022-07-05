Charu Asopa celebrates daughter Ziana's birthday without Rajeev Sen amid couple's divorce rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAJEEVSEN9 Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marriage has hit troubled waters

Charu Asopa recently celebrated the 8-month birthday of her daughter Ziana at her parents' place. At the time, Charu's husband Rajeev was not present, which has further fueled rumors of the couple's impending divorce. Charu and Rajeev, who is the brother of actress Sushmita Sen, tied the knot in 2019. They exchanged wedding vows as per Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa. Sushmita, her two daughters Alisah and Renee and the actress' ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were all present at Rajeev and Charu's wedding rituals at the time.

Charu celebrates her daughter's birthday without Rajeev

Charu recently celebrated the eight-month birthday of her daughter Ziana. However, Rajeev was not present there. Charu also shared a Vlog from the time of her YouTube channel in which she is seen with her parents, brother and sister-in-law. In the video, Charu also detailed her struggle in the industry and said she worked double shifts to make ends meet. She shared that she used to shoot for Mere Angne Mein and Tashn-E-Ishq in the morning and night respectively and sleep while travelling from one set to another.

Rajeev missing from the birthday video

Amid their divorce rumours, Rajeev was absent from her daughter's birthday celebration. Fans pointed out how he was missing from the video that Charu shared on social media. This has further stoked the rumours of their separation, which have again been making news headlines.

Rajeev claims Charu hid her 'first marriage'

Rajeev and Charu were rumoured to be separating earlier this year as well when the latter started deleting their couple pics from her Instagram handle. However, all seemed well in their marriage until now. Most recently, Rajeev alleged that Charu hid her 'first marriage' from him. He told ETimes, "Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly… three years of marriage and I had no clue."

Charu's counterclaims on Rajeev's 'lies'

Earlier in 2020, Rajeev and Charu did not even celebrate their first wedding anniversary together as the former was in Delhi. Charu had always accused Rajeev of not being there for her and their daughter. Opening up about her decision to separate from Rajeev, Charu shared, "I didn’t want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation. Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process."