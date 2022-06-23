Charu Asopa, husband Rajeev Sen to file for divorce? Actress deletes all pics with him on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEV SEN Rajeev Sen with wife Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen's married life has hit the rocks and it is speculated that the couple is heading to file for divorce. This is not the first time that the news of their failing marriage has surfaced. Previously during the lockdown, it was reported that the couple is planning to separate. However, clearing the air later, Charu rubbished all the rumours. The couple welcomed their first child tpgather seven months back. The duo who regularly share their vlogs on YouTube were recently seen taking a dig at each other. Where Rajeev shared that he doesn't like to reveal his daughter's face in front of the camera so often, Charu advocated that she doesn't have any such reservations because she does it for her audience who are like a family to her. She also slammed Rajeev for being an absent parent. The couple has been living separately for a while now. Rajeev is mostly in Delhi and Dubai, and Charu stays in Mumbai.

According to ETimes, Rajeev and Charu have decided to part ways, and they are heading for a divorce. Even after their family's efforts, the couple is not convinced to stay together.

Charu and Rajeev's marriage has been nothing less than a rollercoaster. Every now and then they have been in the news because of their relationship.

Recently, Charu deleted all the posts and pictures of the couple from her Instagram. However, this is not the first time, they both have done that in the past too including unfollowing each other.

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019. They gave birth to their first child, Ziana in November last year.

