Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita, Raqesh safe from nomination, netizens claim 'Karan Johar saved them not fans'

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita, Raqesh safe from nomination

It was the day of nominations in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Tuesday. All the connections were asked to save another couple from the nominations. Being the Boss Man and Boss lady, Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal saved Nishant and Moose in the first round to which Shamita Shetty and Raqesh did not agree. However, all the other housemates agreed to save Nishant and Moose. Eventually, the nominated connections for the week were Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh. Well, wait! There was another twist when Bigg Boss announced that due to the fans LIVE votes, Shamita and Raqesh have also been saved from the nominations.

This came as a surprise to the netizens who claimed that they did not want to save Shamita and Raqesh. Fans questioned how the couple has been saved and bashed the show for being partial. They also assumed that it must be host Karan Johar who saved Shamita became he is 'biased and unfair.' One Twitter user said, "Kjo saved shamita and raqesh not audience." Another tweeted, "Shamita and Raqesh have been guaranteed to be saved somehow till 6 weeks even if they receive minimum votes. They signed the contract only after getting minimum guarantee on 6 weeks and entry in #BiggBoss15."

Shamita and Raqesh's bond has become stronger than before. The duo is often seen sitting together hand in hand with each other. While they have not claimed that they love each other, their mushy moments surely tug at the heartstrings of the viewers.

This week, Bigg Boss had again given the chance to change connections but Shamita chose to give her heart back to Raqesh. Accepting her heart, he said, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera." He concluded saying, "I belong to her and she belongs to me."

Shamita blushed at this and thanked him. "I also want to punch you because you took so long," she said.