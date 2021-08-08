Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss OTT Premiere LIVE: Host Karan Johar to welcome the contestants of the show tonight
Bigg Boss OTT Premiere LIVE: Host Karan Johar to welcome the contestants of the show tonight

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: The popular reality show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar will keep you glued to your mobile and Television screens. After completing the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by superstar Salman Khan. For those unversed, the premiere will telecase on VOOT at 8PM tonight after which the viewers can watch the episodes at 7pm from Mon to Sat.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2021 17:36 IST
Bigg Boss OTT Premiere: The biggest reality show is all set to hit the web this year. Being titled Bigg Boss OTT, the show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar will keep you glued to your mobile and Television screens. After completing the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The show is popular not just for its theme and format but also for the controversial celebrites that make way into the house as the contestants. Soon after the announcement of this season, fans went gaga and wish to know each and every little detail of the show. For those unversed, the premiere will telecase on VOOT at 8PM tonight after which the viewers can watch the episodes at 7pm on Mon-Sat.

Well now, here are the highlights of the show LIVE which you defintely shouldn't miss! Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss OTT. 

 

 

 

  • Aug 08, 2021 5:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Read all the information about Bigg Boss OTT before its premiere here!

    Viewers' favourite reality show Bigg Boss is back with all the over-the-top drama and entertainment. The show will be going live this Sunday (August 8) on the online platform Voot and will have Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

    READ ABOUT THE SHOW HERE

  • Aug 08, 2021 5:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Malaika all set to set the stage on fire during Bigg Boss OTT premiere

    Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to premiere on Voot today at 8 pm. Before the telecast of the first episode, the makers have been doing their best to increase the excitement of the fans. In the wake of same they shared a promo featuring actress Malaika Arora looking her traditional best, setting the stage on fire with her performance. Seen it yet?

    Bigg Boss OTT: Malaika Arora to set the stage on fire with her performance in Karan Johar's show | PROMO

     

  • Aug 08, 2021 5:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Matchmaker Sima Taparia to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT'

    Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based elite matchmaker, is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' as a contestant. She hopes to find matches for the contestant inside the house. She gained instant popularity as "Sima aunty" and due to her catchphrase, "Hi, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai" through her show 'Indian Matchmaking'.

    "Bigg Boss OTT will be an Over the Top Experience for me. I just couldn't say 'No'. I'm known for finding the right matches for people, 'andar ja kar bhi mein wahi karna chahungi' (I would love to do that there too)." She added: "Inside the house, I hope to find matches for the contestants...The contestants can Love me! Can Hate me! But can't Ignore me! Stay Tuned to watch my Over The Top matching skills."

  • Aug 08, 2021 5:30 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Former contestant Asim Riaz releases his new rap song 'Bigg Boss' ahead the show's premiere

    The much-awaited rap song of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz got released few hours ahead the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT. Asim announced the release of the song on his social media with a caption reading, "#BigBoss- Music Video Out Now On My YouTube Channel!"

    See it here:

  • Aug 08, 2021 5:26 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    TV actor Zeeshan Khan impresses Karan with his bathrobe entry on the show

    The makers shared a new promo of the show featuring the confirmed contestant Zeeshan Khan. It shows the TV actor leaving the host Karan Johar impressed by taking off his bathrobe and throwing it in the air. The promo was shared on the official Instagram handle of VOOT with a caption reading, "Inki hyperactive energy ko toh hum screen ke bahar bhi feel kar sakte hai Kaisa laga aapko Zeeshan ka style, cool ya uber cool? Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot."

  • Aug 08, 2021 5:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Karan Johar enters the Bigg Boss house & gets emotional

    Taking to Instagram, the host of the digital show shared a promo in which he can be seen making his entrance in the house. Alongside he wrote, "Ab wait hone wala hai over, mera pehla kadam iss OTT duniya mein is now another step closer! You and me will have lots of fun! Keh diya na bas keh diya Starting 8 August, 8pm only on Voot!"

