Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIGG BOSS Bigg Boss OTT: Time, When and Where to watch Karan Johar's reality show

Viewers' favourite reality show Bigg Boss is back with all the over-the-top drama and entertainment. The show will be going live this Sunday (August 8) on the online platform Voot and will have Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. A lot of changes have been implemented by the creative team of the show but one thing remains the same-- controversial contestants. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click.

This exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on Television with superstar Salman Khan taking over as the host. Viewers will also get to be a part of the season through interactive segments. They will also get to decide the punishments for the house inmates.

Before the grand premiere, here's all you need to know about the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere date:

August 8

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere Time: 8:00 PM

The opening episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will premiere on Sunday (August 8) at 8pm. The regular episodes will air from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm, and on Sundays at 8 pm. The audience will also get 24X7 access via live streaming on the platform.

Bigg Boss OTT: Where to Watch

To be streamed for six weeks, the show will have an hour-long episode every day, along with 24X7 live access on 'Voot app.'

Bigg Boss OTT: Contestants

Till now, celebrities like Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh, Radhika pandit have been confirmed to be a part of the show. The top performers of Bigg Boss OTT will be featured on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, which will hit TV screens, later.

After revealing Neha Bhasin as the first confirmed contestant, makers have now dropped teasers of the next two contestants. The first teaser featured 'Paagalpan' and 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa' actor Karan Nath while another is Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan. He recently made headlines after he decided to fly in a bathrobe.

Bigg Boss OTT House Tour:

This year, the Bigg Boss is full of colourful splash. The bedroom of the contestants has colourful bunk beds. The poster filled walls of the room echo "Stay Wild" with a very rustic vibe to it. The bedroom has many posters of celestial bodies like moons, suns and eclipses.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT CONFIRMED contestants: Zeeshan Khan, Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh in Karan Johar show