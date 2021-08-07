Bigg Boss OTT CONFIRMED contestants: Zeeshan Khan, Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh in Karan Johar show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT CONFIRMED contestants list

Bigg Boss OTT CONFIRMED contestants: Viewers' favorite reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with a twist this year. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will host the OTT version of Bigg Boss that will air on the video streaming platform Voot. It will run for six weeks before airing on Television with superstar Salman Khan taking over as the host. While the changed concept has left the fans intrigued, the Bigg Boss OTT contestants list has the viewers constantly on their toes as well. Till now, celebrities like Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh, Radhika pandit have been confirmed to be a part of the show.

Voot has been teasing fans with mysterious promos of the contestants. Here is the confirmed list of contestants who will be competing in the Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT.

Millind Gaba

Punjabi singer and actor Millind Gaba will entertain his fans with his personality in Bigg Boss OTT. While the channel hasn't released any promo or official confirmation about his entry, Millind is likely to be a part of the controversial reality show.

Millind Gaba rose to fame with his Punjabi singles and has also worked for hit Bollywood numbers of multi starrer movies 'Welcome Back' and 'Housefull 3'.

Zeeshan Khan

Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan made headlines when he tried to catch a flight in a bathrobe. The actor claimed that it was his attempt to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, However, he was thwarted by Goa airport authorities. The viral video is the main reason why he is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Zeeshan told BollywoodLife, "I wanted to enter Bigg Boss OTT leaving Kumkum Bhagya because of my viral bathrobe incident. Post that incident I received a lot of mixed reactions. Some liked it and some felt that this guy has guts. However, many did not like it as well."

Zeeshan Khan made his acting debut in a popular TV show titled 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan' in the year 2015. He was later seen in the second season of the show 'Parvarrish'. Last he was seen in Kumkum Bhagya as Aryan Khanna.

Neha Bhasin

Singer Neha Bhasin has been the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. Talking about her stay in the controversial house, she said, "My fans would be able to see me and become happier and those who aren't my fans or haven't been able to become my fan yet, with them too I would be able to establish a connection."

Known for belting out hits such as 'Jag ghoomeya', 'Swag se swagat' and 'Dhunki' among many others, singer Neha Bhasin is ready to show her true personality to the viewers.

Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri model-actress Akshara Singh is also set to impress her fans with her true self by getting locked in the BB house. Going by her promo, the actress aims to shut down those who bad mouth the Bhojpuri industry. In her promo video, Akshara is seen saying, "I will shut down those who soil the reputation of Bhojpuri industry. Usually, I am known for romance but if needed, I can engage in some action too."

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal is already a popular name in the reality shows world. She has already participated in MTV Splitsvilla and Ace Of Space. She won the latter which is a show similar to Bigg Boss in concept. Divya made headlines due to her controversial relationship with BB11 contestant Priyank Sharma. Currently, she is dating Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Varun Sood.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima Pandit, who made her television debut with the show 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', has been a popular name in the TV world. Other than impressing viewers with her acting, the diva has also hosted a season of Dance Plus with Raghav Juyal. She has also showcased her daredevil side by participating in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi..

Raqesh Bapat

Another popular name from the TV industry, Raqesh Bapat (aka Raqesh Vashisth), will be seen competing in Bigg Boss OTT. The actor had started his journey to fame with films like Tum Bin and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar before entering the world of Television. He was seen in Saat Phere, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai and Tu Aashiqui.

In 2019, he left his fans shocked when he announced separation from his wife Ridhi Dogra after 7 years of marriage. Raqesh had said that the decision was taken with mutual respect and care for each other

Nishant Bhat

Dancer and choreographer Nishant Bhat is said to be participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. He has earlier been part of shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He was recently featured in Dance Deewane 3.

Pratik Sehajpal

After Love School 3 and Ace Of Space, Pratik Sehajpal is all set to try his luck with Bigg Boss 15. There were rumours that Pratik was supposed to enter Bigg Boss last year as a wild card entry because his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia was locked in the house. Looks like this time he is planning to make a mark.

Karan Nath

Karan Nath has starred in Bollywood films such as Paagalpan, Sssshhh... and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

Bigg Boss OTT House Tour:

This year, the Bigg Boss is full of colorful splash. The bedroom of the contestants has colourful bunk beds. The poster filled walls of the room echo "Stay Wild" with a very rustic vibe to it. The bedroom has many posters of celestial bodies like moons, suns and eclipses.