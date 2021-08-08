Shamita Shetty enters Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. Know everything about Shilpa Shetty's sister

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Shamita Shetty enters Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is all set to follow her sister Shilpa Shetty's footsteps with her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Actress Shilpa has participated in Big Brother 5 and had returned with a trophy, now Shamita is gearing to win the title as well. The actress will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house with 13 other celebrities from the world of showbiz. Shamita has been in the news recently;y for her support to brother-in-law Raj Kundra after he was arrested in a pornography case. She has also been getting trolled for her support to Shilpa and Raj.

Leaving it all behind, Shamita Shetty will be seen trying to woo the viewers with her true personality in the Karan Johar hosted show.

Who is Shamita Shetty?

Other than being an actress, Shamita Shetty is an interior designer. She made a successful debut with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan's film Mohabbatein in 2000. While she did not have a glorious Bollywood career, the actress had been in the limelight for various things. From films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Zeher, Bewafaa to web show Yo Ke Hua Bro, she has tried her hands in many things.

Shamita Shetty is not new to the world of reality shows as well. The actress was a contestant in Bigg Boss in 2009. She entered on the first day and withdrew on the 34th day. She later participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2019.

Other than Shamit Shetty, the contestant list of Bigg Boss OTT includes stars like Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh, Radhika Pandit and others, For those unversed, the premiere went on air on VOOT at 8PM tonight after which the viewers can watch the episodes at 7pm on Mon-Sat.