Bigg Boss OTT: Celestial-themed bedroom, grand hall to colourful living area, inside tour of the house

Viewers' favourite reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with a new twist. The makers have promised to entertain the viewers with drama-packed episodes in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, which will exclusively stream on VOOT Select. Ahead of the premiere of the show, we take you inside the house that will host the contestants for the next few months. The show will premiere on August 8 on Voot. Given that the reality show has several firsts this time, the Bigg Boss OTT House was no different and has been designed with altogether a new look.

Ace Art and Bollywood director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Omung Kumar, have surely kept the ‘digital first’ aspect in mind before designing the entire look. Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Time, When and Where to watch Karan Johar's reality show

The Bigg Boss OTT house will be lively, colourful, with lots of prints and ribbons; making it look like a six-week carnival for the contestants; making sure that it is 'hatke', comfortable, warm yet a contemporary look.

"This season, the core proposition was to keep over-the-top element alive. We have opted for the bohemian, gypsy, carnival look for the Bigg Boss OTT House," says Omung, adding, "Moreover, we also had to make it like a vacay home away from home, in a sense that when the contestants reach here, they should feel like wanting to stay here for long. Even though they may miss their home, they should still feel this is good, or better."

An interesting aspect is that for the first time they have used sliding doors between the living room and the garden thus making the house seem grand and extraordinary when the doors are opened. The contestants can lounge in the open garden area, without worrying about getting drenched in case it rains.

The novelty factor of the bedrooms are the bunk beds. Talking about this, Omung said “The bunk beds make it very cozy and comfortable. It’s like when you’re out camping, you share beds in a tent. Also, I don’t think most of us have used bunk beds even during our childhood or school years. The carnival look is extended in the bedroom as well. Keeping in mind the tarot card tents, we have given the bedroom that look.”

The kitchen is vivid, and the bathroom has the look of the tent, with the walls painted in bamboo and floral prints. Talking about the living room, there is a huge eye in the centre, from where Karan Johar will be watching the inmates.

Meanwhile, the show will be going live this Sunday (August 8) on the online platform Voot and will have Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click.