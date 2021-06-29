'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan reveals about his bathrobe controversy at airport: 'People called me cheap'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEESHAN KHAN 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan reveals about his bathrobe controversy at airport

'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Zeeshan Khan recently created a stir online, when he tried to catch a flight in a bathrobe. The actor claimed that it was his attempt to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, which was thwarted by Goa airport authorities. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dropped a video of his wherein he could be seen walking around in the airport donning a bathrobe and recording people's reaction over it. Revealing about the same, he said 'It was just for fun.'

"I keep creating these funny videos to entertain my fans and that was a part of it. While some took it sportingly many didn’t understand the joke at all. If Ranveer Singh would have done it then people wouldn’t have sent those hate comments. I thought I should do something which will make people laugh," Zeeshan told TOI.

Talking about all the hate comments he got, Zeeshan said "There were people who called me cheap and shameless, but I was wearing clothes inside my bathrobe! There were so many hate comments about me not respecting airport rules. I don't know why. Aren't there people who make funny videos?”

Zeeshan revealed that the cast of Kumkum Bhagya calls him 'Khan in a robe' because they all know 'I loves being in a bathrobe.'

"When we were shooting in Goa for the show, I used to roam around in a bathrobe and that is something I not only find cool but comfortable too. After wearing those clothes and makeup for the shots being comfortable is all that an actor wants. My team members too were okay with it. Even I do not want to offend anyone in any way, but then I guess kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna," the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, one of the staff members approached him and explained that wearing solely a bathrobe isn't allowed on the flight.

Notably, before being spotted at the airport, Zeeshan was shooting in Goa wearing the same, however, he decided not to change his look while travelling back home.

