Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev lashes out at Palak; Rakul Preet Singh to join Salman Khan for WKV

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Avinash Sachdev lashes out at Palak

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is enthralling viewers with drama, emotions, and unexpected turns. Former couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev are among the participants on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Seems like the two, who were introduced together during the premiere night, can't stand each other under one roof and the equation between the duo is expected to get worse in the upcoming episode as they get into a heated conversation, following which Avinash lashes out at Palak.

The conflict started when Palak made an attempt to Avinash about nominations and want to have an open chat with him. Instead of discussion, it turns into a heated argument, it only aggravated as other contestants watch helplessly. Avinash and Palak hurl insults at each other, and the conversation turns nasty when Avinash shouts "get lost." The actor can be heard saying, "Suru tumne kiya tha, khatam mai karunga."

Rakul Preet Singh in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan is all set to host his first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' and Rakul Preet Singh will join him on the sets. The actress is here to promote her recently released film 'I Love You' which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

Talking about the same, she said "I'm really excited to be a part of the first Weekend Ka Waar on Bigg Boss OTT. I'm a huge fan of the show and always try to catch the weekend episodes! I'm eagerly looking forward to meeting all the contestants and having a fantastic time with Salman sir. It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman sir in action, and I'll bring some love-filled excitement to the vaar by adding my own special twist."

About BBOTT 2

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT strated from June 17. The contestants who are locked inside the house are Avinash, Palak, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. It was the first time on Bigg Boss that a contestant got evicted just within 24 hours of the show's premiere. Social media influencer Puneet Superstar, known for his comic videos, got evicted.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim drops Dipika Kakar's photo from hospital; shares health update post premature delivery

Latest Entertainment News