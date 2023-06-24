Saturday, June 24, 2023
     
Shoaib Ibrahim drops Dipika Kakar's photo from hospital; shares health update post premature delivery

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have embraced parenthood and have welcomed a baby boy.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2023 10:54 IST
Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar photo
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB IBRAHIM Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar's photo

On June 21, Shoaib Ibrahim embraced fatherhood. The actor welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Dipika Kakar. The duo, who worked together in Sasural Simar Kaa, fell head-over-heels in love with each other. Soon, they got married in 2018 and are now blessed with their first baby. However, their little one is premature and has been under observation currently. In the latest update, Shoaib took to Instagram and gave fans a health update about Dipika. Sharing a picture of the actress from the hospital, Shoaib wrote, "She is fine. (red heart)"

India Tv - Dipika Kakar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB Dipika Kakar's health update

Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram post. "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote on his Instagram Story. 

Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023. They took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one."

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his 38th birthday. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, he wrote, "This one as “papa to be” and Inshallah I will be entering a new phase of my life soon… cant wait myself.. too many emotions too much excitement. Thank you so much everyone for your lovely wishes and blessings. I love you all."

