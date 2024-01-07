Bigg Boss 17: Video of Abhishek Kumar coming back to show in 'style' goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar is the most talked about contestant at the moment. Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar joined the show on the first day and have been at loggerheads since then. But after Samarth Jurel joined the show, dynamics between the two went for a toss. Recently, after a major argument, Abhishek Kumar broke the biggest rule of Bigg Boss. Samarth Jurel also came between Abhishek and Isha and started poking the former. The matter escalated to such an extent that Abhishek Kumar lost his temper and getting angry at Samarth's actions, slapped him hard. Due to this reason, he was evicted.

But in a major twist to the show, during the Weekend ka Vaar ka episode, Salman Khan schools Samarth Jurel for provoking Abhishek to an extreme and also calls out everyone for not stopping it. A video is now going viral on social media in which Salman Khan calls back Abhishek to the Bigg Boss house in style.

Fans couldn't keep calm as soon as Abhishek was back. One user wrote, "Bhai yeh banda jeet bhi sakta show ab". Another user wrote, "Bhai ne hero bhi bana diya aur us hero ke liye seeti bhi bajai". "Exactly janta ke dil ki baat boli hai", wrote the third user.

However, despite raising his hand, several TV and film celebrities have favored Abhishek as the action led after a lot of poking and mental abuse by his ex Isha Malviya and his current boyfriend, Samarth. Last season's contestant and Udariyaan famed actor Ankit Gupta also took to his Instagram stories and blamed Isha for poking Abhishek.

