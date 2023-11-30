Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain NOMINATES Neil Bhatt for entire season, fans furious

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Vicky Jain recently nominated Neil Bhatt for the entire season

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Salman Khan's reality show added an extra spice and gave Anurag Dobhal another chance to save himself for the nomination. For those who are unversed, the makers nominated the moto rider for the entire season. Vicky Jain will now nominate Neil Bhatt for the entire season to save Dobhal.

Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Tehelka, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal—the members of the dimaag room—were asked to select one contestant to support throughout the season. Following a discussion, Vicky Jain declares that Neil Bhatt has been nominated for the full season. Other contestants who were watching the discussion also reacted to it. Bhatt's wife Aishwarya Sharma ends up calling Jain 'jealous' and 'insecure.'

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the new promo was released, fans reacted to it and slammed Vicky Jain for nominating Bhatt. A section of social media users supported Jain. One user wrote, "Neil prepare nahi laga tha syd." Another user wrote, "Why is Neil so triggered? Did h think he will NEVER be nominated for eviction? Is that what you said to him when you hired him? For all his rudeness & intimidation of women’s personal space, he deserves this full season nomination. You have absolutely nothing that Vicky needs to feel jealous about."

"Pahle Neil sirf acting karta tha bigg Boss main.. ab over acting karega aur uski wife ka to pahle se dimag hila hua hai ab vo Puri tarah manjulika ban jaayegi," wrote the third one.

Meanwhile, Jigna Vohra and Navid Sole got eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 in the last Weekend Ka Vaar. The makers are all set to invite Abdu Rozik as guest in the BB house.

