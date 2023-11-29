Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre adds West End Classic Mamma Mia! on popular demand till January 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Starcast of Mamma Mia! with Nita Mukesh Ambani

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind space where art, culture and theatre amalgamate with a touch of luxury. On Tuesday night, NMACC added another iconic international theatrical to its repertoire with the debut of West End Original smash hit musical MAMMA MIA!

Set on an idyllic Greek island, MAMMA MIA! – one of the longest-running shows at London’s West End – tells the story of single mother Donna and her soon-to-be-a-bride daughter Sophie, whose quest to discover the father she’s never known brings Donna face to face with three men from her distant romantic past. The heart-warming story unfolds to the timeless hits of the legendary Swedish band ABBA.

Founder and Chairperson of NMACC, Mrs Nita Ambani, shared her thoughts on the opening day and said, ''True to our vision of bringing the best of the world to India, we are delighted to showcase our first West End presentation, MAMMA MIA! at the NMACC. Known for its foot-tapping music by ABBA, this iconic tale of love, music, and relationships holds universal appeal. I invite all of you to be a part of this joyous celebration and create lots of happy memories with your loved ones this festive season.”

A special was also organised at NMACC, which was attended several popular personalities including Ridhi Dogra, Tisca Chopra and Bhagyashree, among many others.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBollywood celebs at the red carpet of the musical at NMACC.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBollywood celebs at the red carpet of the musical at NMACC.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBollywood celebs at the red carpet of the musical at NMACC.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBollywood celebs at the red carpet of the musical at NMACC.

About MAMMA MIA!

The musical is filled with the myriad emotions of human relationships has thrilled over 65 million people around the world across 50 productions in over 16 languages. Having love as its driving force, the sunniest of all musicals is expected to take everyone on an emotional rollercoaster. It also includes 22 foot-tapping numbers including 'Dancing Queen’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Honey, Honey’, ‘Voulez-Vous’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ and many more.

MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Julie Walters.

It will run at NMACC from November 29, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

Latest Entertainment News