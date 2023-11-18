Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain called out by Abhishek Kumar, says 'If you think you can...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss is one of the most watch and loved reality show on Indian television. The show, hosted by Salman Khan on weekend, is returned with its 17th edition last month with 15 new contestants. A video is now going viral on social media in which Vicky Jain is being called out for his way of playing the game and putting down by Abhishek Kumar.

Looks like the bond of Abhisek Kumar and Vicky Jain is affected. In the clip, Abhishek can be heard saying, "Jo teesra hai usko lagta hai ki game main aa chukka soon. Usko yeh lagta hai ki mein kisi aur ke balboote pe yahan aya tha par usko yeh nai pata hai ki abhi bhi sher yahan par baithe hain. Abhi bhi usko dikhna chaiye ki tere se upar log baithe hain...Apne aap ko zyada samjhna yeh game but zyada galat ho jayega. Agar tujhey lagta hai ki yeh game plan bank kisi ke achaiyaan bolke aage badhega, toh yeh bilkul galat hai. Logon ko pata hai ki teri game point kya hai. Ya tu game point change kar ya phir mujhse baat Karne ki himmat Kar.".

Salman Khan's reality show does not remain static for every contestant. When one is soaring high given their strategy, others struggle to survive in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 grabbed the eyeballs of many when Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain were having a conversation where the Pavitra Rishta fame revealed that she wasn't feeling well and had undergone a pregnancy test. Fans are eager to know the results.

